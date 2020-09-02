Is Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

David Iben put it well when he said, ‘Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.’ So it seems the smart money knows that debt – which is usually involved in bankruptcies – is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of ‘creative destruction’ where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well – and to its own advantage. When we think about a company’s use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2020 Royal Caribbean Group had US$18.7b of debt, an increase on US$10.7b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$4.15b, its net debt is less, at about US$14.6b.

A Look At Royal Caribbean Group’s Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Royal Caribbean Group had liabilities of US$4.74b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$19.0b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$4.15b in cash and US$205.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$19.4b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company’s massive market capitalization of US$14.8b, we think shareholders really should watch Royal Caribbean Group’s debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Royal Caribbean Group’s ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Royal Caribbean Group made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$7.9b, which is a fall of 24%. To be frank that doesn’t bode well.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost US$118.3m at the EBIT level. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we’re not particularly confident about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it burned through US$3.1b in negative free cash flow over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Royal Caribbean Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning…

At the end of the day, it’s often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It’s free.

