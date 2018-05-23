How Financially Strong Is Marlborough Wine Estates Group Limited (NZE:MWE)?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Marlborough Wine Estates Group Limited (NZSE:MWE), with a market cap of NZ$69.81M. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Since MWE is loss-making right now, it’s essential to evaluate the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, I know these factors are very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into MWE here.

How does MWE’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

MWE has sustained its debt level by about NZ$6.20M over the last 12 months made up of current and long term debt. At this current level of debt, MWE’s cash and short-term investments stands at NZ$498.82K , ready to deploy into the business. However, MWE is only producing cash from operations of NZ$82.34K in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of less than 1x, signalling that the current level of operating cash is not enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency for loss making businesses as traditional metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires positive earnings. In MWE’s case, it produces less than 1x cash from its debt capital.

Can MWE meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at NZ$6.50M, it appears that the company has not been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of NZ$5.65M, leading to a 0.87x current account ratio. which is under the appropriate industry ratio of 3x.

Can MWE service its debt comfortably?

Next Steps:

With debt reaching 41.90% of equity, MWE may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. But since MWE is presently unprofitable, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Running high debt, while not yet making money, can be risky in unexpected downturns as liquidity may dry up, making it hard to operate.

MWE’s debt and cash flow levels indicate room for improvement. Its cash flow coverage of less than a quarter of debt means that operating efficiency could be an issue. In addition to this, its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure MWE has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Marlborough Wine Estates Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at: