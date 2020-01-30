What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Guyana Goldfields Inc.’s (TSE:GUY) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Guyana Goldfields is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$115m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Guyana Goldfields.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Guyana Goldfields?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Guyana Goldfields already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 57% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Guyana Goldfields’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. It looks like hedge funds own 7.2% of Guyana Goldfields shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company’s largest shareholder is Sentry Investment Management, L.L.C., with ownership of 13%, With 13% and 11% of the shares outstanding respectively, Franklin Resources, Inc. and Sentry Investments Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

Additionally, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock’s expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Guyana Goldfields

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Guyana Goldfields Inc.. It appears that the board holds about CA$265k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of CA$115m. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 35% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over GUY. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Guyana Goldfields better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we’ve identified 3 warning signs for Guyana Goldfields (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

