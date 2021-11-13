Great news for Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Treasury Wine Estates Limited ( ), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Treasury Wine Estates

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Garry Hounsell for AU$210k worth of shares, at about AU$12.72 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$11.39. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Treasury Wine Estates insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:TWE Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2021

Insiders at Treasury Wine Estates Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Treasury Wine Estates insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that Independent Non-Executive Director Garry Hounsell paid AU$210k for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Treasury Wine Estates insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about AU$8.3m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Treasury Wine Estates Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Treasury Wine Estates stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Treasury Wine Estates. For example - Treasury Wine Estates has we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

